Former Met, Yankee infielder Neil Walker retires from baseball

New York Mets third baseman Neil Walker catches a line out by Philadelphia Phillies’ Cesar Hernandez during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Philadelphia. New York won 10-0. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

NEW YORK — Infielder Neil Walker announced his retirement at age 35 after 12 major league seasons.

Walker hit .231 with no homers and three RBIs in 18 games with Philadelphia this year.

Walker hit a career .267 with 149 homers and 60 RBIs for Pittsburgh, the New York Mets, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Miami and the New York Yankees.

Primarily a second baseman but also an occasional first baseman and third baseman, he had 12 homers and a career-best 83 RBIs for the Pirates in 2011, and reached his career high of 23 homers in both 2014 and 2016.