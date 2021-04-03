Following cancelations, Mets manager Rojas says team will get vaccinated when eligible

NEW YORK — While the Mets will wait another few days to begin their 2021 MLB season, the team isn’t planning to try and jump the line on a COVID-19 vaccine.

Rojas said during a Friday press conference that the Mets will wait until they become eligible to take the vaccine. Some members of the team will be eligible to do so on Tuesday, as the state expands eligibility to all those over 30 years old. Every New Yorker over the age of 18 can begin scheduling appointments on Tuesday.

To date, the only known Met player to receive the vaccine is recently acquired pitcher Carlos Carrasco. Carrasco, who is currently on the injured list, was immunocompromised, having been diagnosed with leukemia in 2019.

Rojas had previously said that he plans to get the vaccine when eligible and that some Mets coaches had already received one or both shots.

Professional sports teams have been publicly saying that they’ll wait their turn to get the vaccine. The St. Louis Cardinals announced that about 85% of the team took the vaccine upon arrival in Cincinnati for Opening Day. MLS’ Atlanta United announced that the entire team got vaccinated upon Georgia expanding eligibility.

The Mets 2021 season will begin Monday evening, as they start a 3-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies.