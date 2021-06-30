Fired Mets GM Porter suspended by MLB through 2022

This screen grab from a Zoom call shows new New York Mets general manager Jared Porter Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Porter knows his new boss with the Mets is counting on a championship. Pretty soon, too. That doesn’t bother him one bit. “Hearing comments like that motivates me,” Porter said Monday after being introduced as New York’s general manager. (Zoom via AP)

NEW YORK — Fired New York Mets general manager Jared Porter has been suspended by Major League Baseball baseball through at least the end of the 2022 regular season following an investigation that began after a report that he sent sexually explicit text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while he was working for the Chicago Cubs.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the discipline without saying specifically what the investigation had found.

Porter is eligible to apply for reinstatement after the final game of the 2022 regular season, a timetable that could allow him to apply for front-office openings that October.