NEW YORK (AP) — Eduardo Escobar homered for the third straight game, Carlos Carrasco rebounded from a pair of poor starts and the New York Mets topped the Texas Rangers 4-1.

Starling Marte went deep for the second consecutive day and Jeff McNeil hit an RBI double to help the NL East leaders take two of three in the interleague series, giving them 15 wins in their last 20 home games.

The victory was No. 1,600 as a major league manager for Buck Showalter, who beat one of his former teams to pass Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda for 22nd place.

Jonah Heim homered for the Rangers, and Jon Gray took the loss. Carrasco struck out eight and walked one in 5 2/3 innings.

New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Sunday, July 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

