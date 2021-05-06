DeJong, Goldschmidt lead Cards over Mets 4-1 in opener

St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul DeJong, right, is congratulated by teammate Harrison Bader (48) after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the New York Mets Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS — Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer, Paul Goldschmidt added a solo shot off Marcus Stroman and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the New York Mets 4-1 in a doubleheader opener that extended their winning streak to six.

Kwang Hyun Kim pitched four innings, combining with Ryan Hemsley, Giovanny Gallegos and Alex Reyes (ninth save in nine chances) on a two-hitter.

New York did little at the plate in its first game after hitting coach Chili Davis was fired and replaced by Hugh Quattlebaum.

Stroman lost his third straight start.