DeJong, Goldschmidt lead Cards over Mets 4-1 in opener

ST. LOUIS — Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer, Paul Goldschmidt added a solo shot off Marcus Stroman and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the New York Mets 4-1 in a doubleheader opener that extended their winning streak to six.
Kwang Hyun Kim pitched four innings, combining with Ryan Hemsley, Giovanny Gallegos and Alex Reyes (ninth save in nine chances) on a two-hitter.
New York did little at the plate in its first game after hitting coach Chili Davis was fired and replaced by Hugh Quattlebaum.
Stroman lost his third straight start.