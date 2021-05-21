DeGrom 3 hitless innings with 8 strikeouts in rehab start

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — New York ace Jacob DeGrom struck out eight and walked none in three hitless innings during an injury rehabilitation outing for the St. Lucie Mets at the Palm Beach Cardinals in the Low-A Southeast League.

DeGrom threw 30 of 41 pitches for strikes in his first game action since May 9. He struck out his last six batters.

Masyn Winn was the only batter to reach, leading off the first with a grounder that second baseman Jimmy Titus misplayed for an error.

DeGrom was pulled from his May 9 outing against Arizona after five innings due to right side tightness.