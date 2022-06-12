ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — J.D. Davis and Pete Alonso homered, Taijuan Walker struck out 10 and the New York Mets closed out their long trip to California with a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Starling Marte had two hits and drove in a run in his return to the lineup, while Jeff McNeil had three hits for the Mets, who took two of three at The Big A to go 5-5 on their season-high 10-game trip.

Mike Trout had an RBI single for the Angels, who lost five of seven during a homestand when Joe Maddon was fired as manager. Reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani was given the day off.

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval throws to a New York Mets batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, June 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker throws to a Los Angeles Angels batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, June 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Los Angeles Angels’ Brandon Marsh, right, slides into second with a double as New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor watches as the ball bounces away during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, June 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout, left, hits a run-scoring single to score Brandon Marsh with New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido, second from right, looking on during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, June 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

New York Mets designated hitter J.D. Davis, center, reacts as he is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, June 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Los Angeles Angels second baseman Matt Duffy dives to catch an infield single by New York Mets Pete Alonso but then committed an error on the throw to the plate which allowed Starling Marte to score during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, June 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

New York Mets’ Starling Marte, left, scores as Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki, right, chases down an errant throw from second baseman Matt Duffy after an infield single by Mets’ Pete Alonso during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, June 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz reacts after striking out Los Angeles Angels’ Jared Walsh during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, June 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)