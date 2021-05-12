Dark Knight returns but Mets offense plays Joker, beat Harvey, O’s 7-1

Fans stand and applaud Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Matt Harvey (32) as he leaves the mound during the fifth inning of a baseball game against his former team, the New York Mets, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

FLUSHING, Queens — Matt Harvey was greeted warmly by Mets fans in his return to Citi Field and harshly by New York’s hitters.

Harvey pitched against his former team for the first time and allowed Kevin Pillar’s two-run triple in a three-run second inning that carried the Mets to their seventh straight win, 7-1 over the Baltimore Orioles.

Harvey gave up a season-high seven runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings, and his ERA rose from 3.60 to 4.81 as the Orioles lost for the fifth time in six games.

Taijuan Walker lowered his ERA to 2.00, allowing one run and four hits in seven innings.

The Mets start a 9-game road trip beginning in Tampa Bay Friday night. Saturday and Sunday’s games will be televised exclusively on New York’s Very Own PIX11.