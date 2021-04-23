Cubs beat Mets 4-3 on Heyward single in 10th

Chicago Cubs’ Willson Contreras, front right, is safe at home plate as New York Mets catcher James McCann, front left, makes a late tag during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April, 22, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

CHICAGO — Jason Heyward had a game-ending, pinch-hit single in the 10th after Dan Winkler stranded the bases loaded in the top of the inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the New York Mets 4-3 to complete a three-game sweep.

Kris Bryant had two hits and two RBIs and Willson Contreras also drove in a run as Chicago beat the Mets for the seventh straight time dating to June 2019.

Pete Alonso homered for New York, which got a stellar outing from the bullpen until Edwin Díaz let in the automatic runner in the 10th.

The Mets return home as Jacob deGrom starts against the Nationals on Friday. Both Saturday and Sunday’s games are airing on PIX11.