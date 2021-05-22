Cooper’s 2-run HR in 9th sends Marlins over Mets 3-1

Miami Marlins’ Garrett Cooper celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk-off two-run home run in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Miami. The Marlins won 3-1. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI — Garrett Cooper hit a two-out, two-run walk-off homer in the ninth inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 3-1.

Cooper’s fifth homer of the year came on a 3-2 pitch from Drew Smith.

Mets center fielder Johneshwy Fargas made a leaping snow-cone catch to rob Jesús Aguilar of an extra-base hit to start the ninth.

Brian Anderson singled with two out, and Cooper homered on a 90-mph cutter down the middle.

The Mets’ Dominic Smith tied the game at 1 with a two-out RBI single in the eighth.

