Conforto’s 9th inning homer leads Mets past Phillies

Mets

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York Mets’ Michael Conforto waves as he rounds third base after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

PHILADELPHIA — Michael Conforto hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the ninth inning and the New York Mets benefited from a very questionable call by the second base umpire in a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Conforto also had a two-run double in a four-run first inning against former teammate Zack Wheeler.

New York squandered the 4-0 lead but recovered to win for just the fourth time in 12 games — even after center fielder Brandon Nimmo and third baseman J.D. Davis exited with hand injuries.

Alec Bohm hit a two-run homer for the Phillies, who have alternated wins and losses in their last 10 games.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss