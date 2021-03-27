Cohen says nothing imminent on Lindor extension, crowdsources price tag

NEW YORK — Mets owner Steve Cohen is still wondering what it will cost to extend star shortstop Francisco Lindor’s contract.

The Mets owner, who has had an up and down relationship with Twitter, took to the social media platform to ask fans what they thought it would run the Mets to lock up the four-time all-star who joined in a trade from Cleveland this winter.

What do think Lindor will accept? I’m going to crowdsource the answer — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) March 26, 2021

“What do you think Lindor will accept? I’m going to crowdsource the answer,” said Cohen.

A fan then asked if his humorous tweet was a sign a deal with Lindor, one of the most coveted players in Major League Baseball, was imminent.

In this case no — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) March 26, 2021

“In this case no,” said Cohen.

The Mets open their regular season on April 1, a day Lindor has set as a deadline to extend his contract. He would become a free agent after the 2021 season if no deal were reached.