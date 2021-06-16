Citi Field to return to 100% capacity Monday; Rutgers football to open season at full house

FLUSHING, Queens — The New York Mets announced Wednesday that Citi Field will return to full capacity Monday for the Mets 5:10 p.m. doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves.

Social distancing and mask requirements at the ballpark have been eased, effective immediately, after the state of New York largely dropped all restrictions. Fans no longer need to show proof of a negative COVID test and/or vaccination to enter the ballpark with a valid ticket.

With anticipated increases in attendance, the team encourages fans to take mass transit and arrive early to enter the ballpark.

Meanwhile, Rutgers football hopes to open the season with a full house. The school announced that they’ll return to 100% capacity at SHI Stadium in Piscataway beginning with their home opener Sept. 2 against Temple.

Yankee Stadium announced on Tuesday that it was returning to 100% capacity beginning Friday.

