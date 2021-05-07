Carrasco return delayed until late May by Mets

FILE – Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco walks to the dugout after striking out Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, in this Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, file photo. The Cleveland Indians have agreed to trade four-time All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told the Associated Press on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez, File)

ST. LOUIS — Carlos Carrasco was shifted to the 60-day injured list by the New York Mets, a surprise move that pushes back his season debut until May 28 at the earliest.

The 34-year-old right-hander has been sidelined by an injured right hamstring since spring training and had been making progress.

He threw a simulated game Tuesday, and the team said Wednesday that Carrasco was starting a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment this weekend.

The Mets sent a release announcing the move to the 60-day IL.