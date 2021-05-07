Carrasco return delayed until late May by Mets

Mets

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco walks to the dugout after striking out Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, in this Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, file photo. The Cleveland Indians have agreed to trade four-time All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told the Associated Press on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez, File)

ST. LOUIS — Carlos Carrasco was shifted to the 60-day injured list by the New York Mets, a surprise move that pushes back his season debut until May 28 at the earliest.

The 34-year-old right-hander has been sidelined by an injured right hamstring since spring training and had been making progress.

He threw a simulated game Tuesday, and the team said Wednesday that Carrasco was starting a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment this weekend.

The Mets sent a release announcing the move to the 60-day IL.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss