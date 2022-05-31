NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Canha led off with the first of his four hits, Starling Marte followed with a homer against Patrick Corbin and the New York Mets rolled from there, totaling 17 hits in a 10-0 blowout of the Washington Nationals.

Jeff McNeil had three hits, Eduardo Escobar homered, Francisco Lindor extended his RBI streak to nine games and every Mets starter had at least one knock as New York followed a 13-5 romp against Washington with another laugher.

The NL East-leading Mets have won a season-best five straight, all during this six-game homestand, which ends Wednesday against the Nats.

Alan Alcantara holds his 1-year-old son, Levi, at the New York Mets’ baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in New York. Alcantara played a lot of baseball growing up in the Dominican Republic, sometimes without a glove. When the Mets’ Starling Marte ripped a home run in Alcantara’s direction Tuesday night, it didn’t matter that he was holding Levi. Alcantara had a free hand, and that’s all he needed. Alcantara reached over a railing from his seats in center field and caught the first-inning homer barehanded, all the while cradling little Levi with his other arm. (AP Photo/Jake Seiner)

