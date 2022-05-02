NEW YORK (AP) — Austin Riley homered, Max Fried won his third straight outing and the Atlanta Braves cooled off the New York Mets with a 5-2 victory in the first of 19 meetings between the NL East rivals this season.

Travis d’Arnaud had three hits and three RBIs against his former team. Fried settled in after a rocky start, outpitching Chris Bassitt as the defending World Series champions took the opener of a four-game series with only their second comeback win of the year.

Mark Canha hit his first home run for the division-leading Mets, who played without suspended manager Buck Showalter.

New York Mets’ Chris Bassitt pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Atlanta Braves’ Max Fried pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Atlanta Braves’ Max Fried pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Mets’ Starling Marte hits a double during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Mets’ Mark Canha follows through on a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Atlanta Braves’ Austin Riley hits a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Atlanta Braves’ Austin Riley, right, celebrates with third base coach Ron Washington as he runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Atlanta Braves’ Travis d’Arnaud hits an RBI-double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies, right, slides past New York Mets catcher James McCann to score during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Mets’ Mark Canha reacts after striking out with the bases loaded during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)