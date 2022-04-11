PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and Rhys Hoskins and Didi Gregorius followed with run-scoring doubles that helped the Philadelphia Phillies rally past the New York Mets 5-4.

The Phillies trailed 4-0 before they scored five runs against two Mets relievers. Realmuto’s first homer of the season deep into the left-field seats made it 4-3.

New York Mets shortstop Luis Guillorme (13) reaches for a single from Philadelphia Phillies’ Didi Gregorius during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

Philadelphia Phillies’ Didi Gregorius (18) runs to first on an RBI double during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, April 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

Philadelphia Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins is cheered in the dugout after scoring on an RBI double by Didi Gregorius during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, April 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

Philadelphia Phillies closing pitcher Brad Hand (52) and catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) celebrate after their team defeated the New York Mets in a baseball game, Monday, April 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

Philadelphia Phillies’ Nick Castellanos, right, scores on an RBI double by Rhys Hoskins before New York Mets catcher James McCann (33) can make the tag during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

Hoskins ripped a tying double to left off Seth Lugo, and Gregorius lined one into the right-center gap for a 5-4 lead. Brad Hand worked the ninth for the save.