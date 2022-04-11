PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and Rhys Hoskins and Didi Gregorius followed with run-scoring doubles that helped the Philadelphia Phillies rally past the New York Mets 5-4.

The Phillies trailed 4-0 before they scored five runs against two Mets relievers. Realmuto’s first homer of the season deep into the left-field seats made it 4-3.

  • New York Mets shortstop Luis Guillorme (13) reaches for a single from Philadelphia Phillies’ Didi Gregorius during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
  • Philadelphia Phillies’ Didi Gregorius (18) runs to first on an RBI double during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, April 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
  • Philadelphia Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins is cheered in the dugout after scoring on an RBI double by Didi Gregorius during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, April 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
  • Philadelphia Phillies closing pitcher Brad Hand (52) and catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) celebrate after their team defeated the New York Mets in a baseball game, Monday, April 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
  • Philadelphia Phillies’ Nick Castellanos, right, scores on an RBI double by Rhys Hoskins before New York Mets catcher James McCann (33) can make the tag during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Hoskins ripped a tying double to left off Seth Lugo, and Gregorius lined one into the right-center gap for a 5-4 lead. Brad Hand worked the ninth for the save.