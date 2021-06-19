Blue Jays acquire pitcher Jacob Barnes from Mets

Mets

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York Mets relief pitcher Jacob Barnes, center, reacts after giving up a grand slam to San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr., right, during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Citi Field, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

BALTIMORE — Reliever Jacob Barnes was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the New York Mets on for pitching prospect Troy Miller.

Barnes, 31, is 1-1 with two saves and a 6.27 ERA over 19 relief appearances this season.

He was designated for assignment on Monday, a day after he gave up a tiebreaking grand slam to Fernando Tatis Jr. followed by a home run by Manny Machado in a 7-3 loss to San Diego.

Miller, 24, was 3-2 with a 4.93 ERA over seven appearances with High-A Vancouver and Double-A New Hampshire this season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss