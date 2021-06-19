Blue Jays acquire pitcher Jacob Barnes from Mets

New York Mets relief pitcher Jacob Barnes, center, reacts after giving up a grand slam to San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr., right, during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Citi Field, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

BALTIMORE — Reliever Jacob Barnes was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the New York Mets on for pitching prospect Troy Miller.

Barnes, 31, is 1-1 with two saves and a 6.27 ERA over 19 relief appearances this season.

He was designated for assignment on Monday, a day after he gave up a tiebreaking grand slam to Fernando Tatis Jr. followed by a home run by Manny Machado in a 7-3 loss to San Diego.

Miller, 24, was 3-2 with a 4.93 ERA over seven appearances with High-A Vancouver and Double-A New Hampshire this season.