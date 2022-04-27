There was some commotion in St. Louis Wednesday after Mets pitcher Yoan Lopez nearly struck Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado with a high, inside pitch.

“You can see the pushing and shoving … after Nolan Arenado has a pitch come near his head,” Cardinals beat reporter John Denton tweeted. “[New York] has had six hit batters in the series.”

Denton shared video of the on-field brawl between the two teams.

Another baseball account, Jomboy Media, shared several videos of the pitch and ensuing chaos.

After Tuesday’s matchup, Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt said he was frustrated and concerned about his teammates, who have now been plunked a major-league leading 18 times after Mets batters were hit three more times Tuesday night. He blamed the baseballs, which he said are “all different.”

“The MLB has a very big problem with the baseballs. They’re bad,” he said. “Everyone knows it. Every pitcher in the league knows it. They’re bad. They don’t care. MLB doesn’t give a damn about it. We’ve told them our problems with them and they don’t care.”

Wednesday’s game was the last of a three-game series between the Mets and Cardinals. The series was tied 1-1 before Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

New York Mets’ Pete Alonso is taken to the ground by St. Louis Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp, rear, as benches clear during a scuffle in the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. Clapp was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

New York Mets’ Pete Alonso and St. Louis Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp (82) scuffle as benches clear during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. Clapp was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado (28) scuffles with New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido as home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak, center, watches during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. Arenado was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)