Baez homers as Mets beat Marlins, end losing streak

Mets

New York Mets’ Javier Baez, right, hugs Francisco Lindor after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Miami. The Mets won 5-3. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI — Javier Báez hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning after scoring on a nifty slide in the second, and the New York Mets snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-3 victory over the Miami Marlins.

The Mets, who had lost five of six, let an early 3-0 lead slip away but recovered to maintain their 1 1/2-game lead in the NL East over surging Philadelphia.

Báez, acquired in a trade-deadline deal with the Chicago Cubs last Friday, put New York back in front 4-3 with an opposite-field drive off Anthony Bass.

It was his 24th home run this season and second with his new team — Báez has homered in both Mets wins since the trade.

