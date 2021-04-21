Arrieta pitches Cubs to 3-1 win over Mets as Walker, Rojas get tossed

New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker gestures toward home plate umpire John Libka after being taken out of the baseball game during the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Chicago. Libka then threw Walker out of the game. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO — Jake Arrieta pitched five effective innings, Craig Kimbrel escaped a jam in the ninth and the Chicago Cubs used some aggressive baserunning to beat the New York Mets 3-1.

Arrieta allowed one run and three hits, struck out four and walked three. Wearing short sleeves on a cool, clear night — the game-time temperature was 36 degrees — Arrieta also contributed to two runs at the plate.

J.D. Davis homered for New York, but also committed two throwing errors at third base — including one that brought home Chicago’s first run.

Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker and manager Luis Rojas were ejected from the game for arguing balls and strikes.

The Mets had won five of six.