Alonso, Mets rally past Nationals 8-7 in suspended game; nightcap PPD

New York Mets’ Brandon Drury hits an an RBI single during the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals in the completion of a suspended baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

FLUSHING, Queens — Pinch-hitter Brandon Drury delivered a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and the New York Mets rallied from a pair of three-run deficits to defeat the Washington Nationals 8-7 in the resumption of a game suspended by rain the night before.

Pete Alonso broke out of an 0-for-21 slump with three hits, including an RBI double that pulled the Mets to 7-6 in the seventh.

New York tied it on a throwing error by rookie reliever Mason Thompson in the eighth and snapped a four-game slide, winning for only the third time in 12 games.

The teams were supposed to play their regularly scheduled game Wednesday night, but it was postponed with a storm approaching and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Thursday.

