Alonso, McNeil lead Mets past Blue Jays 5-4 in Hill's debut

New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto and center fielder Brandon Nimmo

New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto and center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) celebrate after they defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in a baseball game Sunday, July 25, 2021, in New York.

NEW YORK — Pete Alonso homered again, pinch-hitter Jeff McNeil broke a tie with a two-run double and the New York Mets beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 in a successful debut for new starter Rich Hill.

Acquired from Tampa Bay in a trade Friday, the 41-year-old Hill gave New York’s injury-thinned rotation precisely the boost the NL East leaders were seeking.

Five relievers followed Hill and held Toronto to one run over four innings.

Edwin Díaz struck out three in a hitless ninth, fanning cleanup batter Bo Bichette on a full-count slider with a runner on second for his 21st save in 26 chances.

