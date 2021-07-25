Alonso, McNeil lead Mets past Blue Jays 5-4 in Hill’s debut

New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto and center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) celebrate after they defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in a baseball game Sunday, July 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK — Pete Alonso homered again, pinch-hitter Jeff McNeil broke a tie with a two-run double and the New York Mets beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 in a successful debut for new starter Rich Hill.

Acquired from Tampa Bay in a trade Friday, the 41-year-old Hill gave New York’s injury-thinned rotation precisely the boost the NL East leaders were seeking.

Five relievers followed Hill and held Toronto to one run over four innings.

Edwin Díaz struck out three in a hitless ninth, fanning cleanup batter Bo Bichette on a full-count slider with a runner on second for his 21st save in 26 chances.