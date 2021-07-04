Alonso, LF fan help Mets stun Yanks 10-5 in DH opener

NEW YORK — Pete Alonso hit a tying home run off imploding Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman leading off the last inning, José Peraza lined a go-ahead two-run double that was aided by interference from a visiting fan in the Bronx and the New York Mets stunned their crosstown rivals 10-5 to open a split doubleheader.

Alonso opened the fifth by dropping his barrel on Chapman’s 1-2 slider near the bottom of the zone and lofting it into the visitor’s bullpen to tie it at 5.

Chapman then plunked Michael Conforto, walked Jeff McNeil and was promptly yanked by manager Aaron Boone.