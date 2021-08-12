Alonso hits game-ending homer, Mets sweep Nats in doubleheader

FLUSHING, Queens — Pete Alonso hit a game-ending homer with one out in the seventh inning and the New York Mets quickly bounced back from blowing the lead, beating the Washington Nationals 5-4 for a doubleheader sweep.
The Mets won the opener 4-1 as Brandon Nimmo homered and drove in four run and Marcus Stroman took a shutout into the sixth.
New York took a 4-1 lead, too, into the seventh of the second game before the Nationals rallied against Trevor May and Jeurys Familia to tie it.
Alonso capped a long, humid day with his 25th homer.