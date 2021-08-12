Alonso hits game-ending homer, Mets sweep Nats in doubleheader

Mets

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York Mets’ Pete Alonso acknowledges the crowd after he hit a game-ending home run during the seventh inning of the second game of the team’s baseball doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in New York. The Mets won 5-4. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

FLUSHING, Queens — Pete Alonso hit a game-ending homer with one out in the seventh inning and the New York Mets quickly bounced back from blowing the lead, beating the Washington Nationals 5-4 for a doubleheader sweep.

The Mets won the opener 4-1 as Brandon Nimmo homered and drove in four run and Marcus Stroman took a shutout into the sixth.

New York took a 4-1 lead, too, into the seventh of the second game before the Nationals rallied against Trevor May and Jeurys Familia to tie it.

Alonso capped a long, humid day with his 25th homer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss