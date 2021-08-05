Alfaro gets big hit as Marlins beat Mets 4-2, take 3 of 4

Miami Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) and Lewis Brinson, right, celebrate after a baseball game against the New York Mets, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Miami. The Marlins won 4-2. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI — Jorge Alfaro hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 4-2, taking three of four from the sagging NL East leaders.

New York has lost six of eight overall and is 2-4 since its big trade-deadline acquisition, Javier Báez, made his debut.

Báez went 0-for-5 with five strikeouts on Thursday and is hitting .160 with the Mets.

New York’s underwhelming stretch has allowed Philadelphia and Atlanta to creep closer in the division race.

Miguel Rojas drew a one-out walk against Jeurys Familia and advanced to second on Jazz Chisholm’s single. Alfaro’s line drive to right scored Rojas.