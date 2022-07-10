NEW YORK (AP) — Sandy Alcantara extended his shutout streak to 19 innings and pinch-runner Billy Hamilton scored on a throwing error by catcher Tomás Nido in the 10th, sending the Miami Marlins past the New York Mets 2-0.

Luke Williams added an RBI single for the Marlins, who salvaged a four-game split with the NL East leaders. Tanner Scott struck out Francisco Lindor with runners at the corners for his 12th save.

New York begins a three-game series at second-place Atlanta on Monday night. Alcantara, likely to be selected to the NL All-Star team later Sunday, allowed six hits in seven innings and lowered his ERA to 1.73.

He struck out four and walked one. The right-hander has pitched at least seven innings in each of his last 12 starts.

New York Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker delivers against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara delivers against the New York Mets during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Miami Marlins’ Jon Berti, left, and Miguel Rojas collide catching a fly ball by New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara, left, and catcher Jacob Stallings have a mound conference during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Miami Marlins’ Billy Hamilton celebrates after scoring off a throwing error by New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido during the tenth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Miami Marlins’ Jesus Sanchez celebrates after scoring off an RBI-single by Luke Williams during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Miami Marlins pitcher Tanner Scott (66) and catcher Jacob Stallings celebrate after the Marlins defeated the New York Mets during their baseball game, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)