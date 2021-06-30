Albies hits 2 HRs, drives in 7 as Braves rout Mets 20-2

Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies watches his three-run home run during the fifth inning of the team’s baseball game against the New York Mets on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA — Ozzie Albies drove in seven runs with five hits, including two home runs, and the Atlanta Braves battered the New York Mets 20-2 for a strong finish to a disappointing month.

Mets left-hander David Peterson left the game due to right side soreness in the fourth, leaving his status for his next start unknown.

The Braves were 13-15 in June.

The Braves led 14-2 when outfielder Albert Almora entered the game to pitch in the eighth with the bases loaded.

Almora gave up a three-run homer to Albies, who set career highs for hits, RBIs and by scoring four runs.

