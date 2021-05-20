Acuña’s homer off Barnes in 9th lifts Braves over Mets

Atlanta Braves’ Guillermo Heredia (38) beats the tag from New York Mets starting pitcher David Peterson (23) to score on a wild pitch during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA — Ronald Acuña Jr. homered on the first pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 5-4 after blowing an early two-run lead.

Acuña drilled the first pitch from Jacob Barnes to center field for his NL-leading 13th homer.

The Mets were denied a sweep of the three-game series.

Tomás Nido gave New York a 4-3 lead with a pinch-hit, two-run single in the seventh. The Braves pulled even in the eighth.

Jonathan Villar’s leadoff homer in the fourth gave the Mets a 1-0 lead.

The Mets finish their 9-game road trip with three in Miami starting Friday. Saturday and Sunday’s games can each be seen on PIX11.

