NEW YORK (PIX11) — The pressure for the New York Mets to win now is higher than ever after an expensive offseason spending spree. If Mets owner Steve Cohen didn’t make it clear before, he reminded everyone that the Mets are committed to ending the franchise’s 37-year World Series drought.

PIX11’s Justin Walters went one-on-one with Mets manager Buck Showalter to discuss the heightened expectations, the addition of Justin Verlander and loss of Jacob deGrom. Check out his sit-down in the video above.