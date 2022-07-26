NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Mets beat the Yankees 6-3 in the first matchup of the season between the two first-place New York ballclubs at Citi Field Tuesday night.

Most of the scoring action in the Subway Series opener came in the first inning. The Yankees jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a pair of home runs from Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo.

The Mets quickly responded by scoring four runs in the bottom half of the first inning, including a pair of home runs from Starling Marte and Eduardo Escobar.

Mets slugger Pete Alonso batted 3-3 with an RBI. Jeff McNeil tacked on an insurance RBI for the Mets in the eighth inning.

Judge, Rizzo, Aaron Hicks and Isiah Kiner-Falefa all had two hits for the Yankees.

Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker (8-2) earned the win, giving up three runs in six innings. Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery (3-3) received the loss after giving up five runs in only 2.1 innings pitched.

Mets closer Edwin Diaz earned his 22nd save of the season.

Game 2 of the Subway Series is Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field. The game will air on ESPN.

Domingo German (0-1, 15.00 ERA) is expected to get the start for the Yankees in the second game. The Mets’ starting pitcher is still to be determined.

The Yankees remain in first place in the AL East with an MLB-best record of 66-32. The NL-East leading Mets improved to 60-37 overall.