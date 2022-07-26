NEW YORK (AP) – The Subway Series starts up at Citi Field Tuesday with both New York teams in first place in their divisions.

Game 1 between the Yankees (66-31) and Mets (59-37) is at 7:10 p.m. on TBS and SNY. Game 2 is Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. on ESPN.

Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.24 ERA) is pitching Game 1 for the Yankees, who own the best record in the majors and a whopping 12 1/2-game lead over Toronto in the AL East.

Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.55) starts for the Mets, whose once-formidable NL East edge over Atlanta is down to two games. Walker is 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA in his last seven outings.

Domingo German (0-1, 15.00 ERA) is expected to get the start for the Yankees in Game 2. The Mets’ starting pitcher for the second game is still to be determined.

Aaron Judge tops the majors with 37 homers and has 81 RBIs for the Yankees. Pete Alonso leads the big leagues with 82 RBIs and has hit 25 home runs.

The teams play twice this week at the Mets’ home, then meet for two more games at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 22 and Aug. 23.

Stanton on 10-day injured list

The Yankees placed slugger Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list with left Achilles tendonitis. The move was retroactive to Sunday.

Stanton is batting .228 with 24 homers and 61 RBIs for the AL East-leading Yankees. He homered for the American League in last week’s All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium and was named the Most Valuable Player in the AL’s 3-2 victory.