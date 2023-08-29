NEW YORK (PIX11) — Former New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard was designated for assignment by the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday.

Syndergaard is 2-6 with a 6.50 ERA with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Guardians this season.

Following Tommy John surgery in 2020, Syndergaard has never been the same. Syndergaard left the Mets in free agency in 2022 and signed with the Los Angeles Angels. Over the last two season, he has pitched for four teams and has looked more hittable.

Now at 31 years old, Syndergaard is at a crossroads of his career and will be looking for another opportunity in the major leagues. I believe he will get another opportunity at some point. However, the clock is ticking, and he will no longer be given the benefit of the doubt.

We are a long way away from Syndergaard being the pitcher who captured the imagination of New York, striking out 200 batters in 2016 and 2019 and pitching well in the playoffs in 2015 and 2016.

Now Syndergaard is looking for a comeback in a league that may have already moved on.