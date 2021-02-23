Walker guaranteed $23M over 3 years by Mets; Pillar $5M

FILE – Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) throws to the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, in this Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, file photo.

NEW YORK CITY — Taijuan Walker is guaranteed $23 million over three seasons in his contract with the New York Mets and would get $25.5 million if he pitches at least 175 innings in 2022.

Walker gets a $2 million signing bonus and salaries of $8 million this season and $7 million in 2022.

His agreement includes a $6 million player option for 2023 with a $3 million buyout, and the option price can increase to as much as $8.5 million based on innings in 2022.

Veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar is guaranteed $5 million in a deal that includes player and team options for 2022.