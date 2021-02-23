Walker guaranteed $23M over 3 years by Mets; Pillar $5M

Mets

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
A Taijuan Walker.png

FILE – Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) throws to the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, in this Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, file photo.

NEW YORK CITY — Taijuan Walker is guaranteed $23 million over three seasons in his contract with the New York Mets and would get $25.5 million if he pitches at least 175 innings in 2022.

Walker gets a $2 million signing bonus and salaries of $8 million this season and $7 million in 2022.

His agreement includes a $6 million player option for 2023 with a $3 million buyout, and the option price can increase to as much as $8.5 million based on innings in 2022.

Veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar is guaranteed $5 million in a deal that includes player and team options for 2022.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

New York expands vaccine eligibility

New ranked choice voting system raises concerns

Relief comes for taxi medallion owners, but is it enough?

A little cooler, but still should break 50 Wednesday

Lawsuit challenges NYC public school segregation

LIRR reversing course on changes after pushback

Queens grassroots groups partner for pop-up food pantry

PIX11 News poll raises major concern about disenfranchisement as NYC implements ranked-choice voting

How much money will you get from the new stimulus deal?