New Met Carrasco strains hamstring, likely to miss opener

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — New Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco strained his right hamstring during conditioning after throwing batting practice and seems certain to miss the start of the season.
Carrasco, a right-hander, who turns 34 on Sunday, has has not appeared any any exhibition games this year.
He is in remission from leukemia and had the novel coronavirus vaccine, causing him to start spring training workouts behind other players.
He then stopped throwing for a stretch because of elbow soreness.
Carrasco was traded by Cleveland with All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor on Jan. 7.