New Met Carrasco strains hamstring, likely to miss opener

Mets

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco walks to the dugout after striking out Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, in this Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, file photo. The Cleveland Indians have agreed to trade four-time All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told the Associated Press on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez, File)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — New Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco strained his right hamstring during conditioning after throwing batting practice and seems certain to miss the start of the season.

Carrasco, a right-hander, who turns 34 on Sunday, has has not appeared any any exhibition games this year.

He is in remission from leukemia and had the novel coronavirus vaccine, causing him to start spring training workouts behind other players.

He then stopped throwing for a stretch because of elbow soreness.

Carrasco was traded by Cleveland with All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor on Jan. 7.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

John Oates talks star-studded virtual concert to fight hunger, future touring plans and more

Bronx fashion designer featured in Grammys gift bag

AAA explains why we're seeing an increase in gas prices

Cycle of abuse in children: Historically, fatal child beatings don't always lead to murder convictions

Sunny, warmer first weekend of spring after chilly Friday

Friday Eve Forecast

Biden administration to reach 100 million vaccines ahead of schedule

Mimi G's DIY style: From style blogger to million-dollar business owner

How to get your friendships back on track