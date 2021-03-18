New Met Carrasco strains hamstring, likely to miss opener

FILE – Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco walks to the dugout after striking out Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, in this Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, file photo. The Cleveland Indians have agreed to trade four-time All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told the Associated Press on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez, File)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — New Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco strained his right hamstring during conditioning after throwing batting practice and seems certain to miss the start of the season.

Carrasco, a right-hander, who turns 34 on Sunday, has has not appeared any any exhibition games this year.

More Mets Coverage Mets, Yankees to welcome fans to stadiums for home openers at 20% capacity

He is in remission from leukemia and had the novel coronavirus vaccine, causing him to start spring training workouts behind other players.

He then stopped throwing for a stretch because of elbow soreness.

Carrasco was traded by Cleveland with All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor on Jan. 7.