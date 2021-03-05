Mets’ Seth Lugo on track to resume throwing around opening day

Mets

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 27, 2020 file photo, New York Mets starting pitcher Seth Lugo delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Washington. The Mets’ pitching staff took a hit before the start of spring training when the team announced Lugo needs elbow surgery. A bone spur will be repaired in his pitching shoulder and he will miss the start of the 2021 season. His operation is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 at the Hospital for Special Surgery. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — New York Mets pitcher Seth Lugo is on track to resume throwing around opening day as the right-hander recovers from surgery Feb. 16 to remove a bone spur from his pitching elbow.

Lugo spoke for the first time since the operation.

New York said Lugo needs about six weeks of recuperation following the surgery before he can throw.

Then Lugo will have to work his arm into game shape, a process likely to take a month or more.

“Now it feels a lot better, feels pretty normal,” he said.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrive with sites giving shots 24 hours a day

Fighting hunger with peanut butter and jelly in NJ

Ali, Frazier and the Fight of the Century 50 years later

Advocates call out heavy handed policing against juveniles

Split Senate votes to begin COVID-19 relief bill debate, right after they read all 628 pages aloud

Cold this weekend — but next weekend is WOW

House passes police reform bill, though Senate battle is just beginning

Hazlet's Hope Network gives hope to those with addiction problems

Public advocate unveils 'Renewed Deal' to help struggling New Yorkers