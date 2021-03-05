Mets’ Seth Lugo on track to resume throwing around opening day

FILE – In this Sept. 27, 2020 file photo, New York Mets starting pitcher Seth Lugo delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Washington. The Mets’ pitching staff took a hit before the start of spring training when the team announced Lugo needs elbow surgery. A bone spur will be repaired in his pitching shoulder and he will miss the start of the 2021 season. His operation is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 at the Hospital for Special Surgery. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — New York Mets pitcher Seth Lugo is on track to resume throwing around opening day as the right-hander recovers from surgery Feb. 16 to remove a bone spur from his pitching elbow.

Lugo spoke for the first time since the operation.

New York said Lugo needs about six weeks of recuperation following the surgery before he can throw.

Then Lugo will have to work his arm into game shape, a process likely to take a month or more.

“Now it feels a lot better, feels pretty normal,” he said.