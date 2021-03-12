Mets manager Rojas misses exhibition against Marlins

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas watches during spring training baseball practice Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — New York Mets manager Luis Rojas missed an exhibition against the Miami Marlins to attend to what he said was personal matter.

Bench coach Dave Jauss was in charge of the dugout during the game.

Rojas is starting his second season as Mets manager. He took over last year when Carlos Beltrán was fired without managing a game in the fallout of his role previously as a player with the Houston Astros during a sign-stealing scandal.

Rojas managed the Mets to a 26-34 record and fourth place finish in the NL East during last year’s pandemic-shortened season.

