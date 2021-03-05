Mets GM Alderson: `Some of our players aren’t defensive geniuses’

New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia throws during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — New York Mets president Sandy Alderson says he is emphasizing offense over defense but Kevin Pillar and Albert Almora Jr. were brought in to help.

“While some of our players aren’t defensive geniuses, we think that the overall blend that we have is pretty good,” Alderson said during an interview on the ESPN telecast of Thursday’s 8-4 win over Washington in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Washington stole three bases off new Mets catcher Brian McCann, two by Víctor Robles.

Brandon Nimmo was picked off by Jackson Rutledge.

New York’s 32 errors were 10th among the 30 teams last year.

