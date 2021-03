New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor (12) reacts after throwing Washington Nationals’ Ryan Zimmerman out at first during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game, Monday, March 8, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Michael Conforto and his New York Mets sprinted to celebrate the World Series title.

While it was a spring training defensive drill, in their minds it was Game 7 of the World Series.



That’s because first base coach Tony Tarrasco told them to simulate the sport’s ultimate game.

The video was shared by SNY Wednesday afternoon.

The Mets completed defensive drills and pretend like they won Game 7 of the World Series 🤣🔊 pic.twitter.com/vazIkWa8yi — SNY (@SNYtv) March 10, 2021