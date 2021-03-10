Mets’ Carrasco shut down until next week with sore elbow

FILE – Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. The Cleveland Indians have agreed to trade four-time All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told the Associated Press on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, FIle)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — New Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco is uncertain to be ready for the start of the season after elbow soreness forced him to stop throwing.

New York manager Luis Rojas said the right-hander, who turns 34 on March 21, started spring training workouts behind other players after receiving additional medical evaluation.

Carrasco is in remission from leukemia and had the novel coronavirus vaccine.

Carrasco will take a few days off without throwing and the Mets hope he can resume throwing by the end of next week.

It is unclear whether he will be available for the rotation’s first turn.