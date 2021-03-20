For new Met Carrasco, leukemia puts baseball injuries in perspective

FILE – Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco walks to the dugout after striking out Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, in this Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, file photo. The Cleveland Indians have agreed to trade four-time All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told the Associated Press on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez, File)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Carlos Carrasco’s experience being treated for leukemia taught him to put baseball injuries in perspective.

That’s why the New York Mets pitcher is taking in stride a hamstring injury that will cause him to start the season on the injured list.

He injured his right hamstring during conditioning that followed him throwing batting practice Thursday.

There was no indication anything was wrong until he felt a pop.

Carrasco said the injury occurred on his seventh sprint.

The Mets newcomer said the team didn’t give him a timetable for a return.

Injuries like this often take six to eight weeks to recover from.