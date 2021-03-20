For new Met Carrasco, leukemia puts baseball injuries in perspective

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Carlos Carrasco’s experience being treated for leukemia taught him to put baseball injuries in perspective.
That’s why the New York Mets pitcher is taking in stride a hamstring injury that will cause him to start the season on the injured list.
He injured his right hamstring during conditioning that followed him throwing batting practice Thursday.
There was no indication anything was wrong until he felt a pop.
Carrasco said the injury occurred on his seventh sprint.
The Mets newcomer said the team didn’t give him a timetable for a return.
Injuries like this often take six to eight weeks to recover from.