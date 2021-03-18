Citi Field and Yankee Stadium are allowing fans back in the stands in time for the Mets and Yankees’ home openers for the 2021 regular season.

NEW YORK — The New York Mets and New York Yankees announced Thursday their stadiums will allow fans in the stands for their home openers in the 2021 regular season.

Both Citi Field and Yankee Stadium will operate at 20% of its full capacity on their prospective Opening Days.

The announcement comes as New York continues to lift COVID-19 restrictions, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday sports venues with a 2,500+ outdoor capacity or 1,500+ indoor capacity can reopen at limited capacity beginning April 1.

Indoor capacity has been capped at 10% while outdoor capacity was raised to 20%.

The Yankees’ Opening Day is scheduled for April 1 and can welcome up to 10,850 fans.

Citi Field is scheduled to welcome fans back Thursday, April 8 for their opener against the Miami Marlins. Capacity will be capped at 8,384 seats.

“The entire Yankees organization — and especially our players on the field — feed off the energy that our loyal and dedicated fans bring to Yankee Stadium,” said Yankees Managing General Partner Hal Steinbrenner.

“Our fans have made our home a preeminent worldwide attraction, and their excitement is the catalyst for the championship goals we set every season. We are thrilled to be able to have them back in 2021 and promise them the highest standards for health and safety this season and beyond.

“We’re really excited about the season ahead and welcoming the best fans in baseball back – safely – to Citi Field,” Mets Owner, Chairman and CEO Steve Cohen said.

“We thank Governor Cuomo and the state’s Department of Health for their efforts in this significant step in New York’s recovery from COVID and look forward to continuing to work with them as capacity restrictions and testing requirements hopefully ease in the months ahead – to allow as many fans as possible to have a safe and great time with us.”

Both locations require guests to provide a negative COVID-19 test or provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination. Temperature checks will also be taken and face coverings are mandatory.

Physical distancing must also be practiced and transactions for retail, food and drinks will be cashless.