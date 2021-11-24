Mets owner Cohen criticizes Matz’s agent for deal with Cardinals

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 28: Steven Matz #32 of the New York Mets delivers a first inning pitch during his major league debut against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field on June 28, 2015 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets owner Steve Cohen has criticized pitcher Steven Matz for reaching an agreement with the St. Louis Cardinals rather than New York.

Cohen wrote on Twitter: “I’m not happy this morning. I’ve never seen such unprofessional behavior exhibited by a player’s agent. I guess words and promises don’t matter.”

According to published reports, Matz and the Cardinals have agreed to a $44 million, four-year contract in a deal that’s subject to a successful physical.

Rob Martin, the pitcher’s agent, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.