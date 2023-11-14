NEW YORK (PIX11) — Carlos Mendoza was introduced as the new manager of the New York Mets Tuesday.

Mendoza signed a three-year deal on Monday with the Mets. Reports say the deal is worth around $1.5 million per year and the deal includes a team option for 2027.

Carlos Mendoza had many people to thank at Citi Field but no one was more important than his mother. Both his parents came from Venezuela to see his introductory press conference on Tuesday.

His dad sat in the front row with a Mets hat on as Mendoza wished his mother a happy birthday saying, “Today is my mom’s birthday and this is incredible.”

Mendoza, who had been a Yankees coach for six seasons, was introduced by David Stearns, the team’s new president of baseball operations.

“I’m excited about our roster,” Mendoza said. “We got some work to do, and I trust David and his team to continue to make improvement.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.