NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Mets are now down to a few candidates as they continue to look for Buck Showalter’s replacement, according to Jon Heyman, of the New York Post.

According to the New York Post, Craig Counsell is headed to New York Thursday for his interview with the team. David Stearn, the Mets’ president of baseball operations, only had one manager while he was with the Brewers and that was Counsell.

Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza had a good interview and is a strong candidate for the Mets job, according to Andy Martino, of SNY. Sources also said that Oakland manager Mark Kotsay has been in the mix.

The New York Post also linked former San Diego skipper Andy Green to the job.

Reports say that the Mets are looking to hire a new manager within a week. For now, it looks like Counsell is still the favorite to land the job.

