EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) – MetLife Stadium in New Jersey has a “50-50” chance of getting to host the 2026 World Cup final, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday.

The New Jersey governor said MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford is vying with AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, to host the men’s World Cup final match. FIFA will determine which stadium will host the final.

“I don’t know what package of games we’re going to have. We’re still competing aggressively for the finals, but I’d say that’s a 50/50 proposition against Dallas,” Murphy said during a discussion with the Meadowlands Chamber of Commerce. “We think we’ve got all the compelling case that you need to get the finals here.”

Murphy also reiterated that MetLife Stadium is expected to host at least eight games throughout the World Cup. He believes MetLife Stadium will get to host one of the semifinal matches in 2026.

“That’s eight ‘Super Bowls’ in six weeks,” Murphy said. “In 1994, there was a [World Cup] semifinal in Jersey. I’d say that’s the minimum that we’ll get. That’s going to be huge.”

New York/New Jersey was selected as one of the 16 host cities for the 2026 tournament, which is being held in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Eleven cities in the U.S., three cities in Mexico and two cities in Canada will host matches. It will be the first time that three countries have hosted the World Cup.

The U.S. last hosted the men’s World Cup in 1994. Giants Stadium, as it was then known, hosted seven games in that tournament, including a quarterfinal and semifinal match.

The 1994 World Cup was the most attended in history. Murphy has guaranteed the region will be excited again in 2026.

“Every single ticket will be sold out. I guarantee it no matter who’s playing,” Murphy said in May.

