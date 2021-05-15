Medina scores again but NYCFC draws Toronto 1-1

New York FC defender Chris Gloster, left, fights for the ball against Toronto FC midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg during an MLS soccer match at Yankee Stadium on, Saturday, May15, 2021. in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

THE BRONX — Reserve Jacob Shaffelburg scored his first-career MLS goal at the 74th minute and Toronto secured its first point on the road this season with a 1-1 tie against NYCFC.

Shaffelburg scored off a through ball from Patrick Mullins at the 74th minute to help Toronto level the score.

Jesus Medina put NYCFC out front when he punched it in the 53rd minute after Toronto keeper Alex Bono failed to wrap up Gudmundur Thórarinsson’s ball on a free kick.

City plays their first home game at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey next Saturday when the club returns to action against Columbus.