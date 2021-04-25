Medina jumpstarts NYCFC in rout of Cincinnati

New York City FC forward Jesus Medina (19) runs against D.C. United during an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Will Newton)

THE BRONX — Jesús Medina scored two goals and keeper Sean Johnson recorded his 68th career shutout and NYCFC beat Cincinnati 5-0.

Seven minutes in, the ball found its way to Medina after a pair of ricochets off a set piece.

With the game in hand Medina scored at the 83rd. Medina has scored five goals in his last six games for New York dating to last season.

New York broke it open early in the second half when off a Medina corner kick Maxime Chanot appeared to convert the header before official scoring ruled it an own goal by Nick Hagglund at the 53rd.