Marist women roll over Saint Peter’s, into NCAA Tourney

ATLANTIC CITY — Willow Duffell scored 20 points with 13 rebounds and a career-high six blocks as top seed Marist beat third-seeded Saint Peter’s 69-30 to win the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship and advance to the NCAA Tournament.

The 39-point final margin was the largest in tournament history.

Caitlin Weimar added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Red Foxes, who are back in the NCAAs for the first time since 2014.

Saint Peter’s shot just 21% and didn’t have a player reach double figures.