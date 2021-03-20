LSU overcomes slow start to top St. Bonaventure 76-61

St. Bonaventure forward Osun Osunniyi (21) tries to get a shot past the defense of LSU forward Josh LeBlanc Sr. (11) during the first half of a first round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Cameron Thomas scored 27 points and Darius Days had 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead eighth-seeded LSU past ninth-seeded St. Bonaventure 76-61 and into the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Jaren Holmes led the Bonnies with 18 points. LSU took control with a 9-2 run late in the first half, extended the lead to 40-24 early in the second half and never let St. Bonaventure get close again.

The Tigers will face either top-seeded Michigan or No. 16 seed Texas Southern on Monday.